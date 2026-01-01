Donate
Mamdani Takes Oath on 2 Qurans, Becomes First Muslim Mayor of New York City 
New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani speaks during an election night event at the Brooklyn Paramount Theater in Brooklyn, New York on Nov. 4, 2025. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Mamdani Takes Oath on 2 Qurans, Becomes First Muslim Mayor of New York City 

The Media Line Staff
01/01/2026

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as New York City’s mayor today in a historic midnight ceremony, marking him as the first Muslim, South Asian, and, at 34 years old, the youngest leader in over a century for the largest city in the US. 

The democratic socialist took the oath just after the New Year’s ball drop in the decommissioned Old City Hall subway station, a Beaux-Arts gem closed since 1945, symbolizing his commitment to public transit and working-class roots. 

New York Attorney General Letitia James administered the private oath, with Mamdani placing his hand on Qurans—including one from his grandfather and a historic edition on loan from the New York Public Library. His wife, artist Rama Duwaji, and close family attended, as he vowed to uphold the US Constitution and state laws amid cheers from supporters. Mamdani immediately named Mike Flynn as transportation commissioner, highlighting priorities such as free buses, expanded bike lanes, and pedestrian-friendly streets. 

A grand public inauguration followed at 1 p.m. on City Hall steps, officiated by Sen. Bernie Sanders, with opening remarks from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Around 4,000 gathered in City Hall Plaza for speeches and music, transitioning to a “Canyon of Heroes” block party on Broadway for tens of thousands more, livestreamed widely. 

Mamdani’s victory drew a record turnout, defeating Andrew Cuomo and Curtis Sliwa with 50% of the votes on promises of affordable childcare, city-run groceries, and rent freezes. President Donald Trump shifted from threats to praise post-election, signaling potential collaboration on city woes.

inauguration
mayor
New York City
Zohran Mamdani
TheMediaLine
