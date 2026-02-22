Man Shot by Secret Service After Attempted Breach Near Mar-a-Lago

A man attempting to breach the perimeter near President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was shot by US Secret Service personnel Sunday afternoon after refusing commands and approaching the property in what authorities described as a threatening manner.

According to initial law enforcement accounts, the suspect attempted to force entry near a secured checkpoint outside the Palm Beach resort, prompting agents to confront him. Officials said the man ignored repeated warnings before agents opened fire. He was transported to a nearby hospital with injuries; his condition has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The White House said President Donald Trump was not at immediate risk during the incident, though security around the Florida residence has been tightened as a precaution. Secret Service officials confirmed that no agents or bystanders were injured and that the situation was contained within minutes.

Authorities have not yet released the suspect’s identity or motive. Investigators are examining whether the individual acted alone and whether the attempt was politically motivated. Federal and local agencies remain on scene as the investigation continues.

Witnesses reported a rapid response by multiple law enforcement units, including Palm Beach police and federal agents, who secured the area and temporarily restricted access to roads surrounding the property.

The shooting comes at a time of heightened security concerns around the American president and follows a series of recent threats directed at public officials across the United States. Officials emphasized that the use of force followed established Secret Service protocols after the suspect failed to comply with commands.

A spokesperson for the agency said a full review of the incident is underway, adding that protecting the president and maintaining the safety of the surrounding community remain the agency’s top priorities.

More details are expected as investigators review surveillance footage and interview witnesses. The Media Line will continue to follow developments as the story evolves.