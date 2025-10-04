Manchester Synagogue Attacker Was Out on Bail for Rape; Father Praised Hamas’s Oct. 7 Assault 

The Syrian-born British citizen who attacked a Manchester synagogue on Yom Kippur while shouting anti-Israel slogans was out on bail for alleged rape, UK media reported Friday. The revelation came as social media posts surfaced showing the attacker’s father—who has condemned the incident—previously celebrating Hamas’s October 7, 2023, assault on Israel.

The assailant, identified as 35-year-old Jihad al-Shamie, was shot dead by police after attempting to storm the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation on October 2. Witnesses told ITV News that he yelled, “This is what they get for killing our children,” linking the attack to the ongoing war in Gaza. Two local residents, Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, were killed, and three others were wounded.

Daulby was reportedly shot accidentally by law enforcement as he tried to barricade the synagogue doors, an act police described as heroic. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that Shamie had prior criminal convictions unrelated to terrorism. “At this stage, we believe Shamie may have been influenced by extreme Islamist ideology,” said Laurence Taylor, head of counter-terrorism policing. Authorities are also probing whether he sent a 2012 death threat to a pro-Israel member of Parliament.

According to The Guardian, Shamie was “on nobody’s radar for terrorism,” though he had a criminal record and was under investigation for a rape case earlier this year.

His father, trauma surgeon Faraj al-Shamie, denounced the “heinous” attack, saying the family was in “profound shock.” But The London Times later uncovered his 2023 Facebook posts praising Hamas’s invasion of Israel. On the day of the assault, he called the terrorists “God’s men on earth,” declaring they proved “Israel will not remain.” Days later, he urged the group to release elderly and child captives but described the invasion as “a miracle by all standards.”

At a vigil near the synagogue, Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy was jeered by attendees demanding the government ban pro-Palestinian demonstrations. The attack—Britain’s deadliest antisemitic incident in decades—has reignited debate over extremism and public safety amid rising anti-Jewish violence across Europe since the Gaza war began.