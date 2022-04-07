The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Manhunt for Terrorist Who Killed 2 in Tel Aviv To Be Widened, 100 Checkpoints Erected
Security forces gather at the scene of a shooting attack in Dizengoff Street in the center of Israel's Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Video
attack
Manhunt
Tel Aviv
Israel

The Media Line Staff
04/07/2022

Israeli security services are widening the manhunt they launched in central Tel Aviv Thursday night, which initially sent more than 1,000 officers to search street by street, house by house, to find the perpetrator of an attack that killed at least two people and injured several others. After a late-night situational assessment, it was decided to set up 100 checkpoints and send additional forces to the Greater Tel Aviv area.

 

The attack began when the gunman opened fire at a crowded bar on Dizengoff Street. Reports say he continued shooting in several locations.

Ten people were brought to Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center with wounds of varying severity. At least four of them were rushed into emergency operations to treat their injuries. Another four people with milder injuries were taken to Wolfson Hospital in Holon and Sheba Hospital at Tel Hashomer.

The gunman is described as wearing black pants and a black short-sleeve T-shirt with a blue backpack and carrying a pistol, remains at large. Security officials have asked the public living in the area to remain indoors.

The Islamic Jihad organization has taken responsibility for the attack, which was also praised by Hamas.

