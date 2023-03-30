Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Appointed as UAE VP

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has been appointed as the vice president of the United Arab Emirates by the country’s president, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The announcement was made by the official Emirates News Agency on Wednesday.

Sheikh Mansour is the brother of the president and has previously served as the deputy prime minister of UAE and the minister of the Presidential Court. He will now take over the role of vice president, which was approved by the UAE Federal Supreme Council.

Sheikh Mansour has a wealth of experience in public service and has held several important posts since 2004, including the minister of presidential affairs, chairman of the Ministerial Development Council, and member of the Abu Dhabi Supreme Petroleum Council. He has also chaired organizations such as the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, National Archives, the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and the board of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority. Sheikh Mansour completed his higher education in the United States and holds a bachelor’s degree in international relations, and began his career as the chairman of the office of his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the UAE.