Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Maritime Agreement With Lebanon is 1st With Enemy Country, Official Says
US mediator Amos Hochstein, left, and Israel's Prime MInister Yair Lapid meet in Tel Aviv on October 27, 2022 following the signing of the maritime border agreement between Israel and Lebanon. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
News Updates
Lior Hayat
Israel-Lebanon
maritime agreement
enemy country

Maritime Agreement With Lebanon is 1st With Enemy Country, Official Says

The Media Line Staff
10/27/2022

The signing by Israel and Lebanon of the landmark agreement to define their maritime border in the gas-rich Eastern Mediterranean is “an historic day,” and the first time that Israel has signed an agreement with an enemy country, Lior Hayat, the head of Israel’s National Strategic Communications Directorate, told The Media Line on Thursday following the signing.

“This agreement brings a lot of achievements to Israel, on the strategic, security, and economic level. It also brings achievements to Lebanon, especially economic achievements that will make Lebanon’s economy more stable. Lebanon’s stability is of an interest to Israel; the stronger or more stable Lebanon will be, the less dependent they will be on Hizbullah and Iran,” Hayat told The Media Line.

He pointed out that the agreement is the first time that Israel has signed an agreement with an enemy country. “It is certainly a sign to other countries in the region that we can reach agreements even without signing a peace agreement,” he said.

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun signed a letter approving the agreement from his presidential palace in Baabda and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed in his Jerusalem office. A handover ceremony involving lower-level officials took place later on Thursday at a United Nations base on the two countries’ shared land border. There was no interaction between the two countries’ delegations during the ceremony, according to reports.

Lapid met on Thursday evening in Tel Aviv at the Kirya Defense Department headquarters with US mediator Amos Hochstein. Lapid thanked Hochstein for “all the great work … in making the deal between us and Lebanon happen. It wouldn’t have been possible without you and without the support of President Biden who was there for us all the way. His commitment to Israel is deeply appreciated and your commitment to the whole process is deeply appreciated.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.