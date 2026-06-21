Mark Levin: ‘Regardless of Who Is President or Prime Minister, the Iranian Regime Must Be Destroyed’

Conservative commentator Mark Levin remarked at the JNS International Policy Summit that the United States and Israel have achieved unprecedented military cooperation against Iran, while arguing that the Iranian regime remains an existential threat that ultimately cannot be contained through diplomacy alone.

He began by discussing various headlines about his alleged criticism of the Trump administration. To clarify, Levin remarked, “I would say 99% of the time I’m one of the most aggressive defenders of theTrump administration. And I think we can agree we have two tremendous historic figures in President Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.”

Levin said he was asked by nine different news agencies for interviews and explained that he turned them down because he questioned their honesty and that they “want to interview me so that I can attack my brethren. Otherwise, they don’t care what I say. The 99% is ignored. The 1% is what they want to focus on.”

“Sometimes we have disagreements with our scholars. Sometimes we have disagreements with our friends. Sometimes we have disagreements with people of our own faith,” Levin said. “It’s just the way it is. It’s the nature of human beings.”

Levin marked the 50th anniversary of the Entebbe rescue operation, praising the legacy of Yoni Netanyahu, the brother of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was killed while leading the mission that rescued 102 hostages.

He said his views on Iran have remained unchanged despite disagreements among allies and supporters. Levin argued that the Iranian regime remains the central threat facing both Israel and the United States.

“My view is really quite simple. Regardless of who’s president or prime minister, the Iranian regime needs to be destroyed,” he remarked.

He praised President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for coordinating military operations against Iran, describing the partnership between the two countries as unmatched in modern warfare.

According to Levin, Israeli and American forces worked together during last year’s conflict with Iran, combining intelligence, air power, and military planning to inflict severe damage on Iran’s military capabilities.

“What was done, starting late February, to the Iranian regime, over a two-week period or so, by our tremendous military in the United States, the tremendous military of Israel, together, working side by side, organizing side by side, generals working together, admirals working together, your intelligence agencies working with our intelligence agencies,” Levin said. “It’s never been done in the history of warfare.”

He credited the campaign with severely damaging Iran’s navy, air force, and broader military infrastructure, while also highlighting American strikes on nuclear facilities.

Levin said he has concerns about the memorandum of understanding currently under discussion with Iran, particularly its treatment of nuclear issues, ballistic missiles, and Tehran’s support for Hezbollah.

“The nuclear issue is number eight out of 14 points,” he said, arguing it should have received greater emphasis.

While acknowledging that President Trump has access to information unavailable to outside observers, Levin questioned whether Iran can be permanently contained through agreements.

“Can this enemy be contained? I say no. It has to be defeated. It has to be pulled out by the roots,” he said.

Levin also argued that Iran’s ideology remains intact despite military setbacks and warned that Tehran continues to seek the destruction of both Israel and the United States. He criticized Western governments that, in his view, underestimate the threat posed by the Iranian regime and its proxies.

He concluded by praising Netanyahu’s leadership, comparing him to historical figures such as Winston Churchill. He argued that Netanyahu’s role during the conflict with Iran would be viewed as a defining moment in Israel’s history and urged Israelis to recognize the significance of his leadership.