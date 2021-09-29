Americans need to understand the Middle East
Masked Jewish Israelis Attack Palestinian Village, Injuring 12
Toddler Mohammad Bakr Hussein, who was hit with a rock thrown by a masked Israeli as he slept in his bed, is hospitalized in Soroka Medical Center with a head injury.
News Updates
Arab village
outposts

Masked Jewish Israelis Attack Palestinian Village, Injuring 12

The Media Line Staff
09/29/2021

Dozens of masked people identified as Israeli settlers threw rocks at Palestinians and their homes in the West Bank village of Khirbat Al-Mufaqara in the South Hebron Hills, seriously injuring a 3-year-old boy in his bed. Some 12 Palestinians were injured in the rampage on Tuesday, according to Israeli media reports. Three of the Israeli attackers were injured by rocks thrown in response, according to the reports. One Israeli and one Palestinian were arrested.

The boy was hospitalized in Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba with a head injury and was listed in moderate condition. The Israeli attackers also damaged cars, homes and a water cistern.

The village is located between the Jewish outposts of Avigayil and Havat Maon. The incident reportedly occurred after Jewish Israelis attacked a Palestinian shepherd, leading more Palestinians and more Israelis to converge on the scene.

