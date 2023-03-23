Donate
Mass Anti-Judicial Reform Protests Continue in Israel
Hundreds of thousands of Israelis attend a massive protest against the government's judicial overhaul plan on March 11, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Mass Anti-Judicial Reform Protests Continue in Israel

The Media Line Staff
03/23/2023

Protests continued in Israel on Thursday, with a planned day-long campaign billed as a “day of paralysis,” meant to bring the country to a halt in protest of the current judicial reform legislation making its way through the Knesset. Some 500,000 people are expected to join the protests throughout the country.

The first protests of the day included school children and their parents or guardians protesting at intersections; protesters also have gathered outside the homes of coalition lawmakers. Protesters blocked the helicopter pad near the private home of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in Caesarea on Thursday morning; Netanyahu is scheduled to leave for London later in the day. The protesters are expected to block traffic on major highways around Ben Gurion Airport ahead of Netanyahu’s trip. Meanwhile, protesters blocking the maritime port in Ashdod in southern Israel were removed by police on Thursday morning.

The culminating rally on Thursday evening is expected to be a march from Ramat Gan, located next to Tel Aviv, to the ultra-Orthodox-dominated city of Bnei Brak, home to several lawmakers and an area where there is a high level of support for the judicial reform in order to protect legislation that would exempt haredi men from serving in the Israel Defense Forces.

