Massive 7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Claims Over 500 Lives in Turkey, Syria

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 shook southern Turkey early Monday, causing widespread devastation and claiming over 500 lives. According to Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, at least 284 people were killed and over 2,300 injured in Turkey. Meanwhile, Syrian state-run news agency SANA reported that 237 people were killed and 639 injured in Syria.

The earthquake is one of the strongest to hit Turkey in over 100 years and sent tremors across the region, collapsing buildings and causing widespread panic among residents. More than 1,700 buildings were damaged across 10 Turkish cities, according to the Turkish vice president.

The death toll continues to rise as rescue teams work to search for survivors in the rubble of fallen buildings.