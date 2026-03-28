Massive ‘No Kings’ Protests Claim Unity, No Leader; Fox Report Says Coordinated Money Machine at Helm

Thousands of protests tied to the “No Kings” movement are taking place nationwide on Saturday, March 28, 2026, including a central demonstration in St. Paul, Minnesota, as participants rally against President Donald Trump’s policies, rising living costs, and the war with Iran, amid scrutiny over funding sources behind the demonstrations.

Organizers describe the effort as a decentralized, leaderless movement rooted in democratic ideals and coordinated through a coalition of 300 organizations focused on local action. The slogan “We the People” has been used to frame the initiative’s grassroots identity, which previously drew large crowds across the country in 2025.

A Fox News Digital investigation reported that the demonstrations are being organized by a broader coalition of roughly 500 groups with an estimated $3 billion in combined annual revenue. The report said the network includes communist organizations planning to use the protests to advance calls for “revolution.”

Permit filings for the main march in St. Paul list Indivisible, a national Democratic political advocacy group funded by billionaire George Soros, as the lead organizer. The report also cited involvement by a network of socialist and communist groups supported by Neville Roy Singham, an American tech entrepreneur described as an avowed communist living in China.

According to the report, Singham has spent nearly a decade backing activist organizations that promote revolutionary socialist ideas and frequently coordinate demonstrations. These groups include the People’s Forum in New York, the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the ANSWER Coalition, and CodePink, whose co-founder Jodie Evans is married to Singham, along with collaboration with the Freedom Road Socialist Organization. All are mobilizing participants, with at least one group stating it intends to bring a message of “revolution” to the protests.

Last October, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, warned Republicans to take the movement seriously following protests tied to opposition to National Guard deployments and immigration enforcement measures. In an interview on Fox News with Sean Hannity, Cruz said there is significant evidence suggesting Soros and affiliated networks are financing the demonstrations, raising concerns about potential unrest.

In a Bloomberg interview that same month, Cruz said, “Unquestionably, we should take political peril seriously. There is a lot of energy. There is a lot of anger on the left. And elections can be dangerous when one side is mobilized, is angry.”

In July, Cruz introduced the Financial Underwriting of Nefarious Demonstrations and Extremist Riots (STOP FUNDERs) Act, which would allow the Department of Justice to pursue Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) charges against individuals accused of funding protests deemed violent or extreme.