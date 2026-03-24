Mauritania Restricts State Vehicles as Fuel Price Pressure Builds

Mauritania has barred the use of state-owned four-wheel-drive vehicles and restricted other government cars as part of a broader effort to cut fuel consumption, stabilize supplies, and limit the domestic impact of energy-price volatility linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Minister of Economic Affairs and Development Abdallah Ould Souleymane Ould Cheikh-Sidia said the ban does not apply to military and security vehicles, ambulances, or other health-service transport. He added that government-owned light vehicles will be limited to essential administrative use, part of a wider attempt to reduce nonessential public-sector fuel consumption at a time of global market uncertainty.

At the same press conference, Minister of Energy and Petroleum Mohamed Ould Mohamed Malainine Ould Khaled warned fuel retailers against manipulating prices, saying stations violating the rules would face penalties. The warning appeared aimed at preventing panic-driven price increases and preserving public confidence as the government moves to tighten control over fuel distribution.

Government spokesman Houssein Ould Medou said authorities had seized about 550 metric tons of fuel in recent weeks and temporarily halted exports to certain neighboring countries as a precaution. He said the government has also stepped up efforts to build strategic reserves of fuel and food in case regional turmoil causes deeper disruptions to supply chains or further price spikes in international markets.

The measures reflect a broader pattern across multiple regions. Since early March, when fighting involving Iran intensified, governments and companies from Asia to Africa have taken emergency steps to address shortages, shipping disruptions, and inflation risks. The conflict has pushed energy prices higher worldwide, forcing many import-dependent countries to reassess fuel policy, conserve supplies, and prepare for the possibility of prolonged instability.

For Mauritania, the challenge is especially acute because the country remains vulnerable to swings in global commodity prices even as it works to expand its domestic energy sector. Although Mauritania has sought to strengthen its long-term energy position, it is still exposed to external shocks that can quickly raise transportation, food, and household costs.

The government’s latest actions suggest officials are trying to move early rather than wait for market pressure to worsen. By cutting public-sector fuel use, cracking down on speculation, and strengthening reserves, Mauritania is seeking to shield its domestic market from a crisis largely driven by events far beyond its borders.