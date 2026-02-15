Donate
Meloni Signals Italy May Join Trump’s Board of Peace as Observer Role Takes Shape
The Media Line Staff
02/15/2026

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in Addis Ababa on Saturday that Italy is preparing to take part as an observer in US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Board of Peace,” marking a cautious step toward involvement in the US-backed effort to shape Gaza’s postwar future. Speaking during a visit to Ethiopia, Meloni indicated that observer status would allow Rome to contribute diplomatically while avoiding the legal complications that had previously kept her government from committing to full participation.

Italian officials have said Rome had been assessing whether the initiative’s structure aligns with constitutional requirements and European Union coordination. By opting for observer status rather than membership, the Italian government appears to be seeking influence in discussions over reconstruction and governance without accepting binding obligations or security commitments.

The Board of Peace was introduced this year by President Donald Trump as part of a broader push to coordinate international involvement in Gaza following the Israel-Hamas war. Organizers say the body is intended to help manage humanitarian planning, economic recovery, and longer-term security arrangements, though reactions across Europe have been cautious. Several EU states have raised concerns that the initiative could duplicate existing diplomatic frameworks or complicate the role of established international institutions.

Meloni has framed Italy’s potential role as a way to ensure a European voice is present in discussions that could shape the region’s political trajectory. Italian diplomats argue that staying outside the process entirely would leave key decisions to others, while observer participation offers flexibility and preserves room for alignment with EU partners.

The expected gathering in Washington later this week is set to bring together representatives from multiple countries, including senior Israeli officials, for early discussions on the board’s structure and priorities. Analysts say Italy’s move reflects Meloni’s broader foreign policy approach: maintaining close coordination with Washington while attempting to balance European sensitivities on Middle East policy.

If confirmed, Italy’s observer role would place Rome among a small group of European governments willing to engage with the initiative, potentially positioning the country as an intermediary between the US administration and more skeptical EU capitals.

