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Meta Disables The Media Line Facebook Page, Seeks Public Support 
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Meta Disables The Media Line Facebook Page, Seeks Public Support 

The Media Line Staff
07/23/2026

Statement from The Media Line 

The Media Line’s official Facebook Page has been disabled by Meta. 

Based on the information currently available to us, we believe our Page may have been mistakenly affected by automated enforcement or coordinated reporting. We have requested a review and are seeking to have the Page restored as quickly as possible. 

On July 14th, Meta suspended The Media Line account. 

For more than two decades, The Media Line has provided independent, fact-based journalism and educational reporting on the Middle East to audiences around the world. Our commitment to accurate, balanced reporting remains unchanged. 

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While we work to resolve this matter with Meta, we encourage our readers to continue following our reporting through our website, our newsletters, and our other social media channels. 

We appreciate the continued support of our readers, partners, and the journalism community. We will provide updates as soon as we have more information. 

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