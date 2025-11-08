Mexico Foils Iranian Plot To Assassinate Israeli Ambassador, Officials Confirm  

Mexican and American security agencies thwarted an Iranian plot to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Mexico, Einat Kranz Neiger, in a scheme directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Quds Force, officials confirmed Friday.

A US official familiar with the investigation said the plan was launched by Iran’s elite military unit in late 2024 and remained active through the first half of 2025 before being neutralized. The official added that the network had been dismantled and posed no current threat. The attempted attack was part of a broader campaign by Tehran targeting Israeli, American, and Jewish figures abroad.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry thanked Mexican authorities “for thwarting a terrorist network directed by Iran,” adding that its security and intelligence agencies “will continue to work tirelessly with counterparts around the world to prevent such attacks.” Ambassador Kranz Neiger, who has represented Israel in Mexico since August 2023, expressed gratitude to local officials, noting that diplomats “stand on the front lines representing Israel in a challenging climate.”

Iran dismissed the accusations as fabrications meant to damage ties with Mexico. Its embassy in Mexico posted on X that the claims were “a great big lie” and insisted that “the security and reputation of Mexico are also the security and reputation of Iran.”

US intelligence linked the operation to the Quds Force’s Unit 11000, which has been implicated in several foiled plots against Jewish and Israeli targets in Australia and Europe. American sources said the plan was coordinated through Iran’s embassy in Venezuela under operative Hassan Izadi, who later returned to Tehran.

Israeli intelligence has long tracked Iranian efforts to strike Israeli and Jewish targets overseas. In August, Australia expelled Iran’s ambassador after uncovering Tehran’s involvement in antisemitic attacks, while several European governments have reported similar threats.

Iranian assassination plots have also targeted American officials, including former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former National Security Adviser John Bolton, following the 2020 killing of IRGC commander Qassem Soleimani.

Kranz Neiger told Israeli media that the exposure of the plan “reflects the continuing danger posed by Iran and its proxies worldwide,” adding that Israel remains alert to “attacks of this nature wherever they may arise.”