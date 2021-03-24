Mideast Quartet Envoys Meet For First Time in 3 Years

Envoys of the four parties that make up the Middle East Quartet – the European Union, Russia, the United States, and the United Nations – held a virtual meeting on Tuesday “to discuss returning to meaningful negotiations that will lead to a two-state solution, including tangible steps to advance freedom, security and prosperity for Palestinians and Israelis, which is important in its own right,” they said in a statement.

The envoys also discussed the situation on the ground, particularly the coronavirus pandemic, according to the statement. The also called on the parties “to refrain from unilateral actions that make a two-state solution more difficult to achieve.”

It is the first meeting of the Quartet envoys in three years.