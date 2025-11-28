Milei Announces Launch of Isaac Accords in Meeting With Israel’s Foreign Minister 

Argentina positions itself as the regional driver of a new Latin America–Israel cooperation framework, modeled on the Abraham Accords and advanced in coordination with Washington.

Argentina has formally launched the Isaac Accords, a new initiative aimed at strengthening political, economic and cultural cooperation between Israel and Latin America. The announcement came during a meeting in Buenos Aires between President Javier Milei and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is on a regional tour to consolidate diplomatic ties.

Milei said Argentina would serve as a “pioneer” alongside the United States in promoting the new framework, describing it as a vehicle to deepen engagement with Israel across a range of strategic fields.

Sa’ar publicly praised the Argentine president following their meeting, calling his election “a double miracle, for Argentina and for the Jewish people.” In a message posted on X, the Israeli foreign minister wrote that Milei’s recent parliamentary victory “was an important step in consolidating his leadership and setting Argentina on the right path.”

He described Milei’s affinity for Judaism, the Jewish people and the State of Israel as “sincere, powerful and moving,” noting that at the start of their meeting he recited the traditional “Shehecheyanu” blessing, commonly recited to mark moments of gratitude, renewal or significant first occasions. “When the president saw me place the kippah on my head to make the blessing, he immediately placed on his own head the kippah he keeps in his office,” Sa’ar wrote.

The Isaac Accords, inspired by the Abraham Accords but tailored to the Latin American context, aim to expand cooperation in innovation, security, commerce and cultural exchange. Milei has framed the initiative as part of a broader ideological alignment, saying that “the free world must rise together against the threats to liberty seeking to lift their heads.” Argentine officials said the first phase of the accords will focus on Uruguay, Panama and Costa Rica, where possible joint projects in technology, security and economic development are already under review.

The meeting also covered Argentina’s plan to relocate its embassy to Jerusalem. Sa’ar wrote that the two discussed the move “in detail,” including preparations for a celebratory event expected in the spring. During a ceremony marking 90 years of Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA), Argentina’s umbrella Jewish organization, Sa’ar said he thanked Milei for what he called the president’s “courageous and forceful” support for Israel on the international stage. As they parted, Sa’ar recounted that Milei told him with a broad smile: “See you soon in Jerusalem.”

Argentina’s Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno is scheduled to travel to Israel in February to advance the operational framework of the Isaac Accords together with Sa’ar and the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ambassador Axel Wahnish will oversee local coordination, including initial exploratory work with Latin American partners.

The next steps will focus on technical coordination, beginning with Quirno’s visit. Diplomats involved in the talks said work is already underway to translate the political announcement into structured programs across the region.