Military Base in Syria Housing US Troops Comes Under Attack

A military base in southern Syria used by US troops to fight against the Islamic State was attacked on Wednesday. The explosions at the al-Tanf base are believed to have been caused by a coordinated drone and gunfire attack, according to reports.

No American soldiers stationed at the base were injured or killed in the attack, Reuters reported citing US officials. It is not known who was responsible for the attack. The base is located at a Syrian border crossing with Iraq and Jordan.

The attack comes a week after an attack on Syria’s Palmyra area in the province of Homs that killed a Syrian soldier and three foreign nationals who were members of an Iran-backed militia. That attack was blamed on a joint US-Israel operation and pro-Iranian militias in Syria vowed revenge.