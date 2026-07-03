Millions Expected at Ali Khamenei Multi-Day Funeral as Body Arrives in Tehran

The body of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei arrived at the Imam Khomeini complex in Tehran on Friday ahead of funeral ceremonies scheduled to take place across multiple locations between July 4 and July 9. World leaders and representatives are expected to attend along with crowds numbering into the millions as Iran warned the United States and Israel against military action during the events.

Iranian state media reported that coffins containing the bodies of Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on Feb. 28, and several family members have been placed on display in Tehran before funeral processions. It remains unknown whether Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the strikes, will attend his father’s funeral.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally invited global leaders, including those from Russia, China, India, and Pakistan, to attend the multi-city state funeral and burial ceremonies, the Times of India reported.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the funeral in person during a visit to Iran and Turkey from July 3-5. Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi told reporters on Thursday: “Prime Minister, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, will go to Iran and Turkey from 3-5 July… he will go to Iran first for (the) supreme leader’s funeral.”

China said He Wei, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, will attend as President Xi Jinping’s special representative. Russia is sending former President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev as President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy. India said Bihar Gov. Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita will represent the country during a visit to Iran on July 3.

In a statement, India’s foreign ministry said: “The high-level representation in the ceremony underscores the importance of civilizational ties, including people-to-people connection, between the two countries, providing a robust foundation to political and ‌economic ⁠engagements.”

Negotiations on the memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the conflict between the United States and Iran were put on hold ahead of the funeral ceremonies. After two days of indirect talks in Doha. Qatar, a key mediator, said the discussions made “positive progress” and that further talks would be scheduled after Khamenei’s funeral.

Ali Abdollahi, commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, warned the United States and Israel against carrying out airstrikes during the multi-day ceremonies. “We warn the enemies of Iran, especially the US and the Zionist regime (Israel), to avoid any miscalculation and ⁠to think about the harsh retaliation our armed forces would make to any threat and aggression against our country,” he said in a statement carried by state media.