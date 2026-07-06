Millions of Christians To Join Global Prayer Event for Israel From Jerusalem

More than 70 million Christians from 175 countries are expected to take part on October 4 in the 24th Annual Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, an international pro-Israel prayer initiative organized by the Christian organization Eagles’ Wings, the group announced Sunday.

The event, hosted by Eagles’ Wings President and Founder Bishop Robert Stearns, will be broadcast live from the Tower of David Jerusalem Museum in Jerusalem. Organizers described it as the largest annual Christian prayer gathering in support of Israel.

More than 500 senior Christian leaders from 50 countries are expected to attend the Jerusalem gathering, representing churches and communities across multiple denominations and regions. Official delegations from Nigeria, Kenya, and Togo are also expected, including senior government officials, the first ladies of Nigeria and Kenya, and the king and queen of Togo, according to the organization.

The event will also include 175 Latin American Christian leaders led by Reverend José Wellington Costa Jr., general superintendent of the Brazilian Assemblies of God. The denomination has more than 33 million members in Brazil and is part of the wider Assemblies of God movement, which organizers said includes more than 90 million believers in 212 countries.

Eagles’ Wings said the Latin American delegations taking part in the event will represent more than 51 million Christians across the region.

Israeli leaders have been invited to address the gathering, which organizers said is intended to emphasize Christian support for Israel and the Jewish people at a time of rising global antisemitism and continuing security threats facing Israel.

“This is far more than a prayer event. It is a global declaration that Israel is not alone,” Stearns said. “At a time when the Jewish people face extraordinary challenges, tens of millions of Christians are choosing to stand publicly with Israel, pray for her peace, and reaffirm the unbreakable bond between our people.”

The Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem has been held annually for 24 years and has grown into a global Christian prayer initiative centered on Jerusalem. Eagles’ Wings said this year’s event is expected to mark its largest gathering to date, connecting churches, denominations, and Christian communities through a live broadcast from Jerusalem.

Eagles’ Wings is an international Christian organization that promotes ties between Christians, Israel, and the Jewish people through education, advocacy, and public action. The organization says it has worked for more than three decades to mobilize Christian support for Israel and opposition to antisemitism.