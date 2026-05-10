Mixed Signals Follow Iran’s Response to US Peace Proposal

[Islamabad] Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Sunday that Islamabad had received Iran’s response to a US proposal aimed at ending more than two months of regional fighting, but conflicting signals from Washington, Tehran, Pakistani media, and diplomatic sources left the status of the proposal unclear.

Speaking at a ceremony in Islamabad, Sharif said Pakistan had helped push the United States and Iran toward a ceasefire and had also facilitated high-level talks between the two sides in April, the most senior such contacts since Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

“Our sincere efforts for durable peace in the region and the world are still ongoing,” he said, adding that Field Marshal Asim Munir had informed him earlier in the day that Pakistan had received Iran’s response.

“And I cannot go into further details,” he added.

Pakistani outlets reported the development cautiously, saying Iran had submitted or conveyed its response through Pakistan but stopping short of saying Tehran had accepted the US proposal. Geo News reported that Sharif confirmed Pakistan had received Iran’s response, while Dawn, citing Reuters, said Islamabad had forwarded it to the United States. Business Recorder similarly cited a Pakistani government official as saying the response had been sent to Washington, without disclosing details.

Pakistan Today reported that Iran had formally sent its response to mediator Pakistan and said talks at this stage were focused on ending regional hostilities. Business Recorder, citing Reuters, said the current effort appeared aimed at a temporary memorandum of understanding to halt the war and allow traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while negotiations continued on broader issues.

Those reports contrasted with a diplomatic source in Islamabad who told The Media Line that there is growing confidence the United States and Iran could sign a memorandum of understanding in the coming week, with related arrangements said to be underway in Islamabad. The source said the US proposal, conveyed through Pakistani mediation, calls for an initial agreement to formally end hostilities, followed by talks on other sensitive issues, especially Iran’s nuclear program.

The source also claimed Iran had accepted the proposal in principle. The Media Line could not independently confirm that claim.

The mixed messages deepened after President Donald Trump rejected Iran’s response, calling it “TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” The Associated Press reported that Iran’s reply called for negotiations to focus on permanently ending the war, including across multiple fronts, and securing shipping, while the US proposal addressed ending the war, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and rolling back Iran’s nuclear program. Trump offered no detailed explanation for his rejection.

Iranian state-linked reporting also suggested that Tehran is trying to separate immediate de-escalation from more difficult issues. Press TV said Iran’s position is that current negotiations should focus on ending the war, while disputes over its nuclear program should be addressed later. Tehran has also signaled that reopening the Strait of Hormuz would depend on a permanent end to hostilities and relief from US pressure.

The diplomatic picture remains unresolved. Pakistani officials and media are emphasizing Islamabad’s mediation role and the formal transmission of Iran’s response. The Media Line’s diplomatic source says Iran has accepted the proposal in principle. Public reporting, however, has confirmed only that Tehran submitted a response, while Trump’s rejection casts doubt on any imminent agreement.

The diplomatic push comes after weeks of fighting that have shaken Gulf shipping, disrupted energy markets, and raised concerns over the wider world economy. Iran’s nuclear program remains a central point of dispute. Tehran says its nuclear activities are civilian, while the US, Israel, and other Western governments accuse Iran of preserving the ability to move toward nuclear weapons.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the central pressure points. Washington has sought to deny Tehran the ability to use the key oil route as leverage, while Iranian officials have tied maritime security to a broader end to hostilities. Pakistani reporting has also emphasized the economic stakes of reopening the strait and preventing renewed fighting.

Sources have linked the possibility of a US-Iran agreement to President Trump’s expected visit to China next week, suggesting that a diplomatic breakthrough could help reduce pressure on the US president before the trip. But as of Sunday night, the clearest public assessment is that Iran has answered the US proposal, Pakistan has forwarded that response to Washington, a diplomatic source says Tehran accepted it in principle, and Trump has rejected the reply as unacceptable.