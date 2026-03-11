Mojtaba Khamenei Was Wounded by Strikes Early in the War

Iran’s newly appointed Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded during an airstrike on the first day of the war and has not appeared publicly since, a senior Israeli intelligence official told Reuters.

Three Iranian sources said senior officials told the New York Times that Khamenei sustained a leg injury on February 28 during the first day of Israeli operations. During the same period, his mother, wife and father, former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed, according to the sources.

Khamenei’s son said the new leader is “safe and sound.”

Mojtaba Khamenei was formally selected as Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday by the country’s Assembly of Experts, the clerical body responsible for choosing the nation’s top authority following the death of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Large gatherings took place across Iran on Monday as supporters pledged allegiance to the new leader one day after the appointment was announced. Ceremonies were held simultaneously in several cities.

In Tehran, crowds gathered in Enghelab Square, waving Iranian national flags and carrying portraits of Mojtaba Khamenei and the late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Demonstrators chanted slogans expressing loyalty to the new leader and condemning the United States and Israel.

An Israeli warning issued last week after the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

In a message written in Farsi and posted on X, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) warned that individuals involved in selecting a successor could be targeted.

“We warn all those who intend to participate in the successor selection meeting that we will not hesitate to target you. This is a warning!” the IDF said in the post.

The statement was issued as the clerical body responsible for selecting Iran’s next supreme leader reportedly moved toward making its decision.