Moroccan Police Seize 5.44 Tons of Cannabis at Tanger Med Port

Moroccan authorities seized 5.44 tons of cannabis in the form of compressed resin at the northern port of Tanger Med on Saturday. The drugs were discovered on an international freight truck headed for Spain, hidden in cavities specially placed in the trailer and chassis. The 45-year-old Moroccan driver was arrested, and a criminal investigation has been launched to apprehend other suspects linked to the smuggling.

Despite previous efforts to eradicate cannabis farming, Morocco continues to be one of the world’s leading producers of cannabis resin. The country’s location between Europe and Africa makes it a prime target for drug traffickers.