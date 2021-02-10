Moroccan Singer Arrested in Kuwait Over Duet with Israeli Artist

A Moroccan singer was arrested in Kuwait on Tuesday for performing a duet with an Israeli singer, according to Israeli news reports. A music video of the duet with Moroccan singer Sanaa Mohamed and Israeli artist Elkana Marziano, who has a Moroccan background, was released online on Monday.

Mohamed likely will be released but forced to leave the country, according to reports. Kuwait does not have diplomatic relations with Israel. Morocco and Israel established diplomatic ties late last year.

Following the release of the music video, Mohamed received a torrent of death threats, though hundreds of comments posted to the video on YouTube in Hebrew, English and Arabic were largely supportive.