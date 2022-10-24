Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Moroccans Protest in Rabat Against High Cost of Living
Supporters of the UNTM - National Labor Union of Morocco trade union to protest against high cost of living outside the parliament headquarters in Morocco's capital Rabat on October 23, 2022. (AFP via Getty Images)
News Updates
Morocco
Rabat
Protest
economic

Moroccans Protest in Rabat Against High Cost of Living

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2022

Hundreds of Moroccans rallied in the capital to protest against the rise in prices and the high cost of living, the French news agency AFP reported. The protest on Sunday in Rabat was organized by the country’s main trade union, National Labor Union of Morocco – UNTM, which is close to the main Moroccan Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party. The conservative party was trounced in legislative elections in September 2021, and replaced by the liberal RNI party.

Protests about the economy have been held in cities throughout Morocco in recent days, according to reports. Food prices in Morocco have risen by nearly 15% since last year, and fuel prices also have risen steeply. Current Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch is a billionaire who owns an oil distribution conglomerate.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.