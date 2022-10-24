Moroccans Protest in Rabat Against High Cost of Living

Hundreds of Moroccans rallied in the capital to protest against the rise in prices and the high cost of living, the French news agency AFP reported. The protest on Sunday in Rabat was organized by the country’s main trade union, National Labor Union of Morocco – UNTM, which is close to the main Moroccan Islamist party, the Justice and Development Party. The conservative party was trounced in legislative elections in September 2021, and replaced by the liberal RNI party.

Protests about the economy have been held in cities throughout Morocco in recent days, according to reports. Food prices in Morocco have risen by nearly 15% since last year, and fuel prices also have risen steeply. Current Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch is a billionaire who owns an oil distribution conglomerate.