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Morocco Border Breach Leaves 18 Dead as 49,000 Enter Spanish Enclave 
Hundreds of migrants have attempted to swim from Morocco to the Spanish city of Ceuta in North Africa, while the number of arrivals exceeded 1,500 in just over a week, according to local news in Cueta, Spain on July 30, 2026. (Marcos Moreno/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Morocco Border Breach Leaves 18 Dead as 49,000 Enter Spanish Enclave 

The Media Line Staff
07/31/2026

Spain deployed the military to its North African enclave of Ceuta after an estimated 49,000 migrants crossed from Morocco within 24 hours, leaving at least 18 people dead and touching off a diplomatic dispute within the European Union. 

The fatalities occurred at the Tarajal beach breakwater, where some migrants drowned and others were killed in a stampede. Local authorities said the sudden influx created a severe humanitarian situation, with migrants sleeping on pavements as officials worked to restore order. 

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is expected to visit Ceuta on Friday morning with Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska as the government responds to the crisis. 

Video from Thursday showed large groups of people, primarily Moroccans, making their way across the breakwaters and into Ceuta. Most appeared to be young men, although families, including women and small children, were also among those crossing. 

Late Thursday into Friday, an NBC photographer saw crowds gathered on the Moroccan side of the border attempting to enter the enclave. The photographer also observed people leaving Ceuta on foot and returning to Morocco. 

Spain’s state broadcaster RTVE aired footage of burned vehicles on the Moroccan side of the border following reported clashes. 

The mass crossing escalated political tensions in Europe after Italy threatened to suspend Spain from the Schengen Area over the breach, prompting a sharp diplomatic clash between the two countries. 

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The Spanish army was deployed to help restore order as authorities dealt with the aftermath of the crossing. 

Moroccan authorities have not publicly commented on the incident, and Morocco’s Interior Ministry did not respond to requests for comment. 

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