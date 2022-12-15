Morocco Falls to France in World Cup Semifinals

The Moroccan national soccer team, which made history as the first Arab and first North African team to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup, lost its match against France on Wednesday evening 2-0. France will face Argentina for the World Cup title on Sunday. The Atlas Lions rise to the semifinals of the World Cup brought together the Arab world in pride and celebration.

Following Morocco’s loss, rioting by fans of the Atlas Lions broke out in several cities in France, including Nice, Lyon and Montpellier. Fighting broke out in Brussels between France and Morocco supporters.

Morocco’s players and fans have celebrated their advances in the World Cup by waving Palestinian flags, one of many actions that Arab countries have taken during the World Cup in solidarity with the Palestinians.