Morocco Is First-Ever Arab Country To Reach World Cup Quarterfinals

Morocco has become the first Arab country ever to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. The Moroccan national team earned the spot after defeating geographic neighbor Spain on Tuesday night in a penalty shootout after a scoreless Round of 16 match during regulation play at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The team will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

A Moroccan journalist burst into tears of joy after the team scored during the penalty round, the New York Times reported.

Following the team’s victory several of Morocco’s players took to the field to celebrate by waving both Moroccan flags and Palestinian flags. Morocco normalized relations with Israel in 2020 after signing the Abraham Accords.