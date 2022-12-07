Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Morocco Is First-Ever Arab Country To Reach World Cup Quarterfinals
Morocco players celebrate after scoring during the penalty shoot out in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Youssef Loulidi/Fantasista/Getty Images)
News Updates
World Cup
Morocco

Morocco Is First-Ever Arab Country To Reach World Cup Quarterfinals

The Media Line Staff
12/07/2022

Morocco has become the first Arab country ever to advance to the World Cup quarterfinals. The Moroccan national team earned the spot after defeating geographic neighbor Spain on Tuesday night in a penalty shootout after a scoreless Round of 16 match during regulation play at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The team will face either Portugal or Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

A Moroccan journalist burst into tears of joy after the team scored during the penalty round, the New York Times reported.

Following the team’s victory several of Morocco’s players took to the field to celebrate by waving both Moroccan flags and Palestinian flags. Morocco normalized relations with Israel in 2020 after signing the Abraham Accords.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.