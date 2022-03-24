Morocco Launches Financial Support for Truckers Due to Rising Fuel Prices

Morocco’s government launched a program to provide financial support for truckers suffering from the steep rise in fuel prices due to the war in Ukraine. The $206 million support package, which also will assist bus and taxi drivers, was announced earlier this month following a nationwide strike by truckers demanding price controls. Drivers were able to register for the support via an online portal on Wednesday, and will receive their first payouts in April.

“With this support package, the government aims to help road transport workers by softening the impact of high fuel prices… caused by ongoing high prices globally,” the Moroccan government said in a statement.

Morocco imports a large amount of oil and gas, and wheat, whose availability and prices are all impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began a month ago. Morocco subsidizes wheat and gas for household use; it stopped subsidizing fuel in 2015.