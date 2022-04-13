Morocco Reportedly Receives Advanced Missile Defense System From Israel

Morocco has received an advanced missile defense system from Israel, according to the New Arab, citing a recent report by Israel’s Defense Ministry, reported by Moroccan media. Morocco agreed to purchase Israel Aerospace Industries’ BARAK MX Integrated Air & Missile Defense System in a deal worth over half a billion dollars, according to reports.

The purchase is a dividend of the Abraham Accords normalizing relations with Israel that it joined in December 2020. As part of the deal, the United States agreed to recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara.