Morocco’s King Creates Council of Jewish Community

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI announced the establishment of a national council of the Jewish community in Morocco, the royal palace announced in an official statement. The council will be part of the country’s interior ministry.

“These measures are based on the supreme responsibility incumbent on His Majesty the King in His capacity as Emir Al-Mouminine and guarantor of the free exercise of worship for all Moroccans,” the statement published in the state-agency Moroccan Arab Press, according The New Arab. The council will be in charge of the management of the Moroccan Jewish community’s “common affairs and the safeguarding of the cultural and religious influence of Judaism in the Kingdom,” according to the statement. It also will be charged with maintaining ties with Moroccan Jews living abroad.

Morocco and Israel normalized relations as part of the Abraham Accords in late 2020. The Jewish community in Morocco numbers about 3,000. In its heyday, Morocco was home to about 250,000 Jews. About one million Jews of Moroccan origin live in Israel.