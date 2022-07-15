The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Morocco’s King Creates Council of Jewish Community
The Jewish Quarter in Essaouira, a city in the western Moroccan region of Meṛṛakec-Asfi, in a photo taken in 2019. (Mike Finn)
News Updates
Morocco
King Mohammed VI
Jewish community

Morocco’s King Creates Council of Jewish Community

The Media Line Staff
07/15/2022

Morocco’s King Mohammed VI announced the establishment of a national council of the Jewish community in Morocco, the royal palace announced in an official statement.  The council will be part of the country’s interior ministry.

“These measures are based on the supreme responsibility incumbent on His Majesty the King in His capacity as Emir Al-Mouminine and guarantor of the free exercise of worship for all Moroccans,” the statement published in the state-agency Moroccan Arab Press, according The New Arab. The council will be in charge of the management of the Moroccan Jewish community’s “common affairs and the safeguarding of the cultural and religious influence of Judaism in the Kingdom,” according to the statement.  It also will be charged with maintaining ties with Moroccan Jews living abroad.

Morocco and Israel normalized relations as part of the Abraham Accords in late 2020. The Jewish community in Morocco numbers about 3,000. In its heyday, Morocco was home to about 250,000 Jews. About one million Jews of Moroccan origin live in Israel.

