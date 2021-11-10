Morocco’s National Carrier Announces Direct Flights to Israel

The Moroccan national carrier announced that it will start regular direct flights to Israel. Royal Air Maroc made the announcement of the Casablanca-Tel Aviv route on Tuesday; the new service will start on December 12. The announcement comes a year after Morocco normalized relations with Israel as part of the Abraham Accords.

In August, Israel opened an Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat. Israel’s flagship El Al airlines and the budget Israir airlines inaugurated direct flights to Morocco in July. In late December, the first-ever commercial flight between Israel and the Moroccan capital, Rabat, carried Israeli and American officials, including Jared Kushner, who was a senior adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

The service aims to “respond to the needs of the Moroccan community in Israel which has strong links with its country of origin,” the airline said in a statement. About a million Jews of Moroccan origin live in Israel.