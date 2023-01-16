Morocco’s Opposition Leader Calls For Early Elections

Moroccan opposition leader Abdelilah Benkirane called over the weekend for early elections, saying that the current government has “lost the people’s trust.” Benkirane, head of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), is a former prime minister of Morocco. He made his comments during a regular session of the PJD’s national council. The PJD lost its decade-long majority in parliament in September 2021 to Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch’s National Rally of Independents.

The next general election in Morocco is scheduled for 2026.