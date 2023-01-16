Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Morocco’s Opposition Leader Calls For Early Elections
(Pixabay)
News Updates
Morocco
opposition
early election

Morocco’s Opposition Leader Calls For Early Elections

The Media Line Staff
01/16/2023

Moroccan opposition leader Abdelilah Benkirane called over the weekend for early elections, saying that the current government has “lost the people’s trust.” Benkirane, head of the Islamist Justice and Development Party (PJD), is a former prime minister of Morocco. He made his comments during a regular session of the PJD’s national council. The PJD lost its decade-long majority in  parliament in September 2021 to Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch’s National Rally of Independents.

The next general election in Morocco is scheduled for 2026.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.