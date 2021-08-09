Protecting Truth During Tension

Moscow Resumes Flights To Red Sea Resorts After 6-Year Ban
An Egyptian resort near Sharm e-Sheikh on the Red Sea. (Marc Ryckaert/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Red Sea
Moscow
Russia
Egypt
flights

The Media Line Staff
08/09/2021

A flight from Moscow landed in Egypt’s Red Sea resorts area on Monday for the first time in nearly six years. Russia put a ban on flights to Egypt in late 2015, after a local branch of the Islamic State bombed a Russian airliner shortly after take off from Sharm el-Sheikh, killing all 224 people on board the plane. Russia blamed lax security procedures at Egyptian airports.

Prior to the take off of EgyptAir flight MS724 from Moscow early on Monday morning, a delegation of Russian inspectors checked on security and health procedures at Egypt’s airports and resort hotels, the French news agency AFP reported. There will be seven Egyptair flights a week between Moscow and Red Sea destinations. Russian airlines have been cleared to begin flights as well.

Flights between Moscow and Cairo resumed in April 2018 after security was improved at Cairo’s international airport. Egypt reopened to foreign tourists in July 2020 after closing its borders for three months to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

