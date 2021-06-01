Mosque Loudspeaker Volume Order Angers Saudi Conservatives

Complains about the volume of loudspeakers on mosques led to an order restricting how loud they can broadcast, Saudi Arabia’s Islamic affairs minister said.

A policy that went into effect last week limits the volume of the speakers to no more than one-third of their maximum volume. It also limits the use of loudspeakers to issuing the call to prayer, effectively halting the broadcasting of sermons. The decision has angered ultra-conservatives in the country.

Islamic Affairs Minister Abdullatif al-Sheikh defended the decision on Monday, saying that the order was in response to complaints that that the speakers were disturbing children and the elderly.