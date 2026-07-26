Mosques Burn as Israeli Security Officials Warn Settler Violence Is Stretching the Army’s Resources 

Violence in the West Bank escalated over the weekend after a deadly gunfight in the West Bank left two Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and four Palestinians dead, triggering attacks on Palestinian villages and renewed warnings from Israeli security officials about the growing burden of settler violence.

Israeli troops entered the village of Qusra overnight after settlers allegedly set fire to a mosque and spray-painted the word “Revenge” in Hebrew. The military said soldiers searched for suspects, but they had fled before troops arrived. Police investigators were later expected to enter the village under military escort to collect evidence. A second mosque was also torched in the nearby village of Kur, where Hebrew graffiti reading “Jewish blood is not free” was found.

The violence followed Friday’s gunfight near the Palestinian village of Tal, southwest of Nablus, in which Master Sgt. (res.) Banyahu Mellet and Maj. Yuval Ezra were killed. Several other people were wounded during the exchange.

Israeli security officials say the weekend’s unrest reflects more than spontaneous retaliation. Channel 12 quoted senior officials as describing a recurring pattern in which organized groups enter Palestinian villages in Areas A and B without coordinating with the military, only to call for army assistance when clashes erupt.

“This is irresponsible behavior that unnecessarily endangers both the settlers and the soldiers,” one security official said. “It diverts forces from their primary mission of thwarting Palestinian terrorism.”

More than 30 nationalist crime incidents were recorded over the weekend, while officials said they have documented dozens of similar episodes in recent months and believe the activity is deliberate. The conduct of the troops involved in Friday’s incident is also under review.

The tensions have prompted additional security measures. The commander of the IDF Central Command imposed a blanket ban on Palestinian workers entering Israeli communities across the West Bank. Under the new restrictions, construction workers may work only outside residential communities unless special approval is granted, while industrial zones will continue operating as usual.

The latest developments highlight the increasingly complex security environment in the West Bank, where clashes with Palestinian terrorists are now unfolding alongside growing concern within Israel’s own security establishment over violence by Israeli civilians.