Mosques in Iran Reopen for 3 Days

Mosques in Iran reopened on Tuesday for three days, commemorating specific nights for the holy month of Ramadan, according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting agency. This step marks a further easing of government restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus and comes despite the fact that some parts of the country are still experiencing a rise in infections. Already last Friday, mosques reopened for prayer in 180 Iranian cities and towns determined to be at low risk of coronavirus contagion after a two-month suspension, though still not in the capital Tehran or some other major cities. Last Monday, 132 mosques reopened in areas consistently free of the virus. Islamic Development Organization Director Mohammad Qomi said the decision to open all mosques for three days was made in consultation with the Health Ministry. The Tasnim news agency reported Sunday that an area of southwestern Iran, in Khuzestan province, had been placed under lockdown. The governor of Khuzestan was quoted as saying there had been a sharp rise in new cases across the province. Iran has already lifted its ban on intercity trips and shopping malls. Schools will reopen next week, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday, according to the official presidency website. Iran’s coronavirus deaths rose by 45 in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV. It has 109,286 diagnosed cases, from which 6,685 people have died and 87,422 have reported full recoveries. With 80 deaths per million population, Iran has experienced by far the largest outbreak of COVID-19 in the Middle East.