Most Americans Back Israel Over Hamas, but Support Drops Sharply Among Younger Adults

Most Americans support Israel over Hamas, but younger voters are more divided, with barely a majority of adults aged 24 and younger favoring Israel over the terror group, according to a Harvard CAPS Harris poll conducted April 23–26 among 2,745 registered voters.

The survey found that 74% of respondents backed Israel over Hamas, including 86% of Republicans, 66% of Democrats, and 68% of independents. Support for Israel increased with age, reaching 89% among those 65 and older. Among younger respondents, 54% of those aged 18 to 24 and 60% of those aged 25 to 34 supported Israel, indicating comparatively lower support levels.

Israel was viewed more favorably than other regional actors. The poll reported that 41% of voters saw Israel favorably, compared with 36% who viewed it unfavorably. In contrast, Hamas, Iran, and the Palestinian Authority received favorable ratings of 9%, 12%, and 16%, respectively, while 59%, 65%, and 44% viewed them unfavorably.

When asked about Hamas and similar groups on Israel’s borders, 76% of respondents identified them as terrorist organizations, including 70% of Democrats, 83% of Republicans, and 75% of independents. Among those aged 18 to 24, 60% shared that view, compared with 90% of respondents 65 and older.

Perceptions of motivations varied. Forty-three percent said such groups were trying to destroy Israel, 23% believed they aimed to expand territory, and 34% said they were fighting for their rights. Among Democrats, 48% said these groups were seeking more rights, a view also more common among voters aged 18 to 44.

The poll also found that 67% of respondents were closely following the war involving Israel, the US, and Iran, and one in five cited it as their top concern after domestic issues.

On Iran, 65% described it as a national security threat to the US, and 67% said its leadership has contributed to instability, terrorism, and war in the region. Seventy-four percent said it was in US interests to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Support for military action was narrower, with 52% backing strikes on Iran and 54% saying such action would be justified. A plurality of 43% said the war should stop now, while 34% supported continuing it.

The survey reported a margin of error of 1.87 with a 95% confidence level.