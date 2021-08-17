Most Fires in Algeria Said Under Control

Most of the forest fires that have ravaged northern Algeria are under control, the country’s civil protection authority announced on Monday. The fires that began on August 9 have killed over 90 people.

More than 74 fires were put out over the weekend, with 19 reported to still be burning on Sunday. Those fires no longer posed a danger to local residents, according to the authority, AFP reported.

Algeria’s Interior Minister Kamel Beldjoud last week blamed fires, said to have started at the same time, on arson, though he did not provide any evidence. A continuing heatwave provided the conditions for the fires to rapidly spread.

Fires also spread through Turkey and Greece in recent days, as well as a major fire near Jerusalem.