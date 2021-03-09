Most Israeli Voters Think Country Headed to 5th Election, Survey Finds

Few Israelis believe the upcoming national elections will lead to a clear outcome and designate a new prime minister, a new poll found.

Just 29 percent of Israelis think that the elections will resolve the political stalemate that has led to 4 election cycles in the last two years, according to the Israeli Voice Index for February 2021 published Tuesday by the Viterbi Family Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute.

Among left-voting respondents, 15% believe in the possibility of a resolution to the political crisis; among those who vote for centrist parties 23% believe there will be a resolution, and on the right, 36% believe a new prime minister will be designated after the March 23 elections.

The survey also found that 59% of respondents oppose stopping the corruption trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu if he forms a government after the upcoming elections, and some 32% believe that the trial should be suspended.

In addition, 53% of Jewish Israeli voters oppose having an Arab party in a government coalition. At the same time 74% of Arab Israelis also oppose having Arab parties in the government.