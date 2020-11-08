Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Most Mideast Leaders React Positively to Biden-Harris Victory in US Election
US President-elect Joe Biden (left, Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons) and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
US election
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
Middle East
leaders

Most Mideast Leaders React Positively to Biden-Harris Victory in US Election

The Media Line Staff
11/08/2020

Leaders from around the Middle East sent blessings to former vice president Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris as vote tallying wrapped up in the last few swing states, bringing the Democratic Party candidates over the 270 mark in the Electoral College and confirming them as the apparent president-elect and vice president-elect of the United States. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said all congratulated the Democratic candidates. Likewise, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz, who is scheduled to take over as Israeli prime minister in November 2021, extended their heartfelt congratulations to the American pair. From Amman, Jordanian King Abdullah II noted his strong personal relationship with Biden, while Iraqi President Barham Salih wrote that he looked forward to working with Biden to reach their common goals of bringing peace to Iraq. Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun’s message to Biden and Harris called for a “return to balance in American-Lebanese relations.” On the other hand, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had not made a public statement as of early Sunday afternoon Ankara time. Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, wrote on the Twitter platform that “the situation in the US & what they themselves say about their elections is a spectacle! … One thing is absolutely clear, the definite political, civil, & moral decline of the US regime.”

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.