Mourners Attack Police at Funeral for Protester Killed in Arab Israeli Riot

Arab Israeli citizens threw rocks at police during the funeral on Tuesday evening of Mousa Hasouna, 25, who was shot and killed overnight Monday as he rioted in the central Israeli city of Lod. The police responded with tear gas and stun grenades.

The Israeli-Palestinian violence unleashed in recent days in Jerusalem and the military operation in and around the Gaza Strip has sparked significant unrest in Lod and nearby Ramla, whose populations include both Jewish and Arab citizens.

In Lod, 8 miles southeast of Tel Aviv, Hasouna was shot and killed Monday night and two other Arab residents were injured while participating in a riot protesting Israeli police actions in Jerusalem and the military’s retaliatory airstrikes in Gaza. A Jewish man arrested in the shooting says the actions of the protesters threatened his life and that he was acting in self-defense.

Arab citizens waved Hamas flags and called for the “liberation of Palestine” while attacking a school, synagogue, pre-military academy, the local municipality, and private homes during the riot. Hasouna was allegedly among the demonstrators throwing firebombs into Jewish-owned homes when he was shot.

The rioters also got to nearby Assaf Haroeh Hospital, where the wounded were brought, and attacked members of the medical staff there.

Riots also broke out in the neighboring city of Ramla, where Arab residents overturned cars, set tires ablaze, and broke shop windows. Additional violent demonstrations were reported in other Arab and mixed cities and towns across Israel, including Haifa, Nazareth, and Umm al-Fahm.