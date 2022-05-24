The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Mourners Chant ‘Death to Israel’ At Iranian General’s Funeral
Iranian veiled women hold portraits of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) colonel, Sayyad Khodai, while attending Khodais funeral in southern Tehran on May 24, 2022. Colonel Sayyad Khodai of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was shot dead in front of his home on May 22 by motorbike assassins in Tehran. (Photo by Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
News Updates
Iran
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps
funeral procession

Mourners Chant ‘Death to Israel’ At Iranian General’s Funeral

The Media Line Staff
05/24/2022

Thousands of mourners participated on Tuesday in a funeral procession in Tehran for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari. Khodayari was shot five times on Sunday while sitting in his car by two people on motorcycles in what is being called an assassination.

The mourners carried photos of the colonel and chanted “Death to Israel” No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

“Iran’s response to any threat or action will be harsh. But we will determine when and how it will be and in what circumstances. We will definitely take revenge on our enemies,” Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said, though he did not mention Israel by name.

Iran’s state television state reported, however, that the guard had arrested members of a cell recruited by Israeli intelligence to carry out attacks in Iran, Reuters reported.

