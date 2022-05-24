Mourners Chant ‘Death to Israel’ At Iranian General’s Funeral

Thousands of mourners participated on Tuesday in a funeral procession in Tehran for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Col. Hassan Sayad Khodayari. Khodayari was shot five times on Sunday while sitting in his car by two people on motorcycles in what is being called an assassination.

The mourners carried photos of the colonel and chanted “Death to Israel” No group has taken responsibility for the attack.

“Iran’s response to any threat or action will be harsh. But we will determine when and how it will be and in what circumstances. We will definitely take revenge on our enemies,” Revolutionary Guards commander Hossein Salami said, though he did not mention Israel by name.

Iran’s state television state reported, however, that the guard had arrested members of a cell recruited by Israeli intelligence to carry out attacks in Iran, Reuters reported.