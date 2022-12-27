Musk: Some 100 Internet Satellites Operating in Iran

Around 100 Starlink internet satellites are in operation in Iran, Elon Musk, whose SpaceX company provides the service, said Monday,

The satellites offer internet access to Iranians enduring government crackdowns on the already restricted online service due to the nationwide protests more than three months after they were triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody.

Musk had pledged in September to provide the satellites after the US gave SpaceX an exemption, as part of what US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a move to “advance Internet freedom and the free flow of information for the Iranian people.