This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Muslim Countries Agree to Open Humanitarian Fund for Afghanistan
Internally displaced Afghans, seen here in a refugee camp in Balkh, Afghanistan on November 13, 2021, have not received aid since the Taliban took over the coutnry and are facing hunger and lack of basic needs. (Sayed Khodaiberdi Sadat/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
News Updates
Afghanistan
humanitarian assistance
Organization of Islamic Cooperation

Muslim Countries Agree to Open Humanitarian Fund for Afghanistan

The Media Line Staff
12/19/2021

Muslim countries agreed to establish a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan during a meeting Sunday of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad. The fund, which will be set up with the Islamic Development Bank, is meant to assist the millions of Afghanis who are facing hunger and a lock of other basic necessities. More than 20 million people are threatened with hunger this winter.

The decision to set up the humanitarian fund came at the instigation of Pakistan, Afghanistan’s neighbor to the south.  “Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said during the OIC meeting.

It is not clear how the funds will be distributed. The counties at the meeting did not vote to recognize the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan at the end of August after the withrawal of US troops. The OIC did decided to appoint a special envoy on Afghanistan, however. The decision was announced as crowds gathered outside the newly reopened passport office in Kabul, with people trying to obtain passports in order to leave the country.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
News Updates
MORE FROM News Updates

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.