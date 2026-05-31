Muslim Delegation Makes Israel Day Parade Debut as Mamdani Skips Event and Knesset Boosts Representation 

Democratic leaders, Jewish community figures and Israeli lawmakers gathered in New York City on Sunday for the annual Israel Day Parade, where speakers voiced support for Israel as the event drew tens of thousands of attendees under the theme “Proud Americans, Proud Zionists.”

Among those addressing the crowd were Rep. Dan Goldman, Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Mike Lawler and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“The Jewish people have yearned for a state of Israel, whilst experiencing the constant anxiety of knowing the place where they live could violently expel them at any moment, as happened again and again,” Schumer said. “We cannot, we must not go back to that era. I believe in the State of Israel. I support the State of Israel.”

The parade also marked the first time in its 61-year history that a Muslim delegation took part. The group was led by Anila Ali, board chair of the American Muslim & Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council, and marched alongside Jewish organizations despite online backlash and threats.

The Israeli Knesset sent a sizable delegation to the parade, including MK Afif Abed of Likud, MK Meir Cohen of Yesh Atid and MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu. Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu and Negev, Galilee, and National Resilience Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf of Otzma Yehudit also joined the march.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana sharply criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for not attending the event, referring to anti-Israel statements Mamdani had made in the past.

Ohana accused Mamdani of “despicably fueling the flames of hatred in the city against Israel and its Jewish residents.”

“You will not intimidate us. The attempt to uproot our connection to this space through lies and violence will not succeed and will be met here and everywhere with a powerful, united Zionist fist,” Ohana said.

According to the Knesset, Mamdani’s absence led Ohana to expand the size of the delegation and attend personally in order to “express complete and uncompromising unity in Israel’s strength against its enemies at home and abroad.”

Mamdani is the first New York City mayor not to attend the Israel Day Parade since 1964.

The annual parade is organized by the UJA-Federation of New York and the Jewish Community Relations Council.