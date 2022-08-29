Mysterious Virus Kills Several Inmates in Lebanon’s Central Prison

A mysterious virus has killed several inmates in Lebanon’s Roumieh Central Prison, leading the government to ask the Interior Ministry to conduct an “immediate and urgent” investigation into the causes. It is the largest prison in Lebanon and is severely overcrowded, operating at 300% capacity.

Three prisoners have died in recent days, according to reports, including one of a heart attack, though the Prisons Administration said it has not ruled out drug overdose as a cause.

A delegation of the families of prison inmates visited met with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makkieh, to discuss issues related to the conditions of detainees and convicts in prisons, including the new health situation in Roumieh, Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

Lebanon has 25 prisons, with 6,989 prisoners, of who 5,391 are in Roumieh Central Prison; about 40% of prisoners are not nationals.