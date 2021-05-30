Defend Press Freedom

Naftali Bennett Tells Party He Will Join ‘Change’ Government
Yamina leader Naftali Bennett (Wikimedia Commons)
News Updates
Naftali Bennett
Yamina

Naftali Bennett Tells Party He Will Join ‘Change’ Government

The Media Line Staff
05/30/2021

Yamina party leader Naftali Bennett said during a party meeting Sunday afternoon that he will join Yesh Atid party head Yair Lapid to form a government coalition, a so-called  “change” government that will not include Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. The party lawmakers reportedly unanimously backed Bennett’s decision to form a government and not go to a fifth election in just over two years.

Bennett is expected to make a public announcement on Sunday evening.

Once Bennett makes his intention public, Lapid will inform Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin that he can form a majority government coalition. The government will be made up of parties ranging from far-left to very right.

Netanyahu’s Likud party accused Bennett of betraying the political right wing. “The only thing that is consistent for Bennett is his cheating of his voters and the rest of the right’s voters, and the tossing of the ‘principles’ he spoke about into the trash, all in order to be prime minister at any price,” the party said in a statement.

