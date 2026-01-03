Names of 20 Iranian Protesters Killed, Including 14-Year-Old Boy, Released to TML by Opposition Group

The names of 20 Iranian protesters killed as anti-government demonstrations in Iran entered their seventh day have been released, according to the opposition group The New Iran.

The organization told The Media Line that the deaths were verified by its network of activists operating on the ground in cities where protests are ongoing. Dr. Iman Foroutan, founder and chairman of The New Iran, said the group has confirmed fatalities in areas near Tehran and in roughly 20 cities outside the capital.

The New Iran provided the name and location of each protester who it said has been killed:

– Dariush Ansari, Foolad Shahr, Isfahan

– Khodadad Shirvani, Marvdasht, Fars

– Reza Niknam, Jovaar, Fars

– Vahab Ghaedi, Azna, Lorestan

– Aboozar Asad Elahi, Azna, Lorestan

– Ahmad Jalil, Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari

– Sajad Zelaayee, Chahar Mahal Bakhtiari

– Iman Marzbaan, Azna, Lorestan

– Amir Hesam Khodayari Fard, Koohdasht, Lorestan

– Sajad Valamanesh, Lordegan, Lorestan

– Amir Hossein Bayati, Hamedan

– Ahmad Reza Amani, Azna, Lorestan

– Hossein Rabiee, Qom

– Shayan Asadollahi, Ezna, Lorestan

– Mohamad Ghasem Roosta, 14, Marvdasht, Fars

– Amir Mohammad Kooh Kan, Neyriz, Fars

– Vahab Mousavi, Ezna, Lorestan

– Erfan Bozorgi, Marvdasht, Fars

– Mansour Mokhtaari, Marvdasht, Fars

– Reza Azimzadeh, Malek Shahi, Ilam

The New Iran said additional fatalities are still being verified and cautioned that the death toll could rise as protests continue and access to information remains limited in several regions.

