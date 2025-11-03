Remains of US hostage Omer Neutra Among 3 Returned to Israel 

Hamas returned the remains of three Israeli soldiers to Israel on Sunday evening, military officials confirmed. Forensic experts later identified the bodies as Col. Asaf Hamami, Capt. Omer Maxim Neutra and Staff Sgt. Oz Daniel, all killed and taken to Gaza during the October 7, 2023 attack.

The bodies were transferred through the Red Cross and delivered to Israeli forces in southern Gaza before being taken to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute in Tel Aviv for identification. Military representatives informed the families after confirmation was completed. Officials said eight other deceased captives remain in Gaza.

President Donald Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had spoken with Neutra’s parents shortly after the news. “They’re thrilled in one sense, but in another sense, obviously, it’s not too great,” he said. “We’re very happy to have done it.”

The Neutra family later released a statement expressing both sorrow and relief: “With heavy hearts and a deep sense of relief — we share the news that Captain Omer Neutra Z”L has finally been returned for burial in the land of Israel. For so long the Neutras lived in the impossible — waiting for certainty, holding out hope, carrying the endless ache of not knowing.”

As they wrote in their Jerusalem Post op-ed, they ‘fought with everything we have for what no parent should ever have to fight for.’ Hamami, 40, commander of the Gaza Division’s Southern Brigade, was killed while defending Kibbutz Nirim; Daniel, 19, and Neutra, 21, were tank crew members who fell in the same battle near the Gaza border.

At a cabinet meeting Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas’s final pockets in Rafah and Khan Yunis would be “eliminated,” reaffirming Israel’s commitment to bringing home all remaining captives and the bodies of those still held in Gaza.